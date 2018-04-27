Funding for tourism and arts in the Ballinamore area

Ballinamore Municipal District has approved applications under the Community Tourism and Grants Scheme 2018.Eight applications were received for funding. Seven qualified for funding.

Community Tourism and Grants Scheme 2018

Ballinamore Free Fringe Festival €500

Ballinamore Angling and Tourism €1,000

Carrigallen Angling and Tourism (Autumn Fishing Festival) €500

Carrigallen Angling and Tourism (Club Anglers Challenge) €1,000

Cowboys and Heroes €500

An Tostal Festival Drumshanbo €1,000

Aughnasheelin GAA Club €500

Arts Festivals Support Scheme 2018

Five applications were also received for funding under the Arts Festivals Support Scheme 2018, all of which are approved for funding.

They are as follows:

Ballinamore Drama Festival €250

An Tostal Festival €250

Leitrim Dance Project €1,250

Green Door €200

Time and Place - A Taste of John McGahern's Leitrim €500.