Leitrim County Council
Funding for tourism and arts in the Ballinamore area
12 applications approved
Ballinamore Municipal District has approved applications under the Community Tourism and Grants Scheme 2018.Eight applications were received for funding. Seven qualified for funding.
Community Tourism and Grants Scheme 2018
Ballinamore Free Fringe Festival €500
Ballinamore Angling and Tourism €1,000
Carrigallen Angling and Tourism (Autumn Fishing Festival) €500
Carrigallen Angling and Tourism (Club Anglers Challenge) €1,000
Cowboys and Heroes €500
An Tostal Festival Drumshanbo €1,000
Aughnasheelin GAA Club €500
Arts Festivals Support Scheme 2018
Five applications were also received for funding under the Arts Festivals Support Scheme 2018, all of which are approved for funding.
They are as follows:
Ballinamore Drama Festival €250
An Tostal Festival €250
Leitrim Dance Project €1,250
Green Door €200
Time and Place - A Taste of John McGahern's Leitrim €500.
