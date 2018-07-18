Free GP care extended to carers in Leitrim

Fine Gael Senator Frank Feighan has said Free GP care is to be extended to carers in County Leitrim.



Senator Feighan confirmed that the Oireachtas passed the Health (General Practitioner Service) Bill 2018 last week, meaning 14,000 Carers nationally will now receive the Free GP Visit Card. This is in addition to those Carers who already have free GP access through a Medical Card.



“The new Health legislation passed by the Oireachtas this week means that anyone in receipt of either full or half rate Carer’s Allowance or Carer’s Benefit, will be automatically eligible for a GP service free of charge.



“This is a really important policy change which will benefit many carers. Fine Gael in Government is working to ensure that our economic recovery benefits those who need it most,” Senator Feighan said.

