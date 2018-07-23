Clarity needed on introduction of financial support for bin charges

Fianna Fáil TD for Roscommon/Galway Eugene Murphy is seeking clarification from the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Denis Naughten, in relation to his announcement in 2017 for a €75 annual support on bin charges for persons with lifelong/long-term medical incontinence.

“In June 2017 an annual support of €75 on bin charges was to be introduced for persons with lifelong/long-term medical incontinence. This support would help people meet the average annual cost of disposal of incontinence products. The details and arrangements of this support were to be finalised later in 2017, after further consultation with the stakeholder groups. However the support has not been introduced and families and carers are still bearing the cost of heavy bins due to the disposal of incontinence products," noted Deputy Murphy this week.

“I have been contacted by many families who have bills of over €500 per annum for bins due to the incontinence products that they have to dispose of for loved ones and it is another financial burden on those families.

“I am calling on the Minister to introduce this financial support and announce how he plans to roll out this payment so that families who care for loved ones may avail of this long awaited support."