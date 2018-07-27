Leitrim’s population is only 21% of what it was in 1841

Leitrim is the county with the smallest population in the Republic of Ireland, but the latest infographic released by The Western Development Commission (WDC) show that the population of the county is only 21% of what it was nearly 180 years ago.

The WDC has just published an infographic of 16 key Co Leitrim statistics from the CSO’s Census of Population in 2016.

This is part of a series of 8 infographics for counties in the Western Region.

The infographic shows the county’s population growth since the last Census in 2011 (0.8%) and the growth over the last ten years (11%).

Leitrim is one of the few counties with more males (50.1%) than females and the infographic shows that 17% of people are over 65 and more than a fifth are under 15 (21.6%).

The infographic also shows:

- Average time to travel to work in Leitrim was 27.4 minutes

- 57% of Leitrim people are in very good health

- 38% of adults have a third level qualification

- The population of Co. Leitrim is only 21% of what it was in 1841

Dr Helen McHenry, Policy Analyst with the WDC said: “The infographics are an entertaining means of giving information about the county. They show important information and county characteristics in an accessible and lively way. We hope the infographics will be used in schools and in workplaces and anywhere that people want to know more about the county where they live or are visiting.”

There is a mix of statistics highlighted on the infographic. It shows the percentage with access to broadband in Leitrim (58%) and also shows that most of the population consider themselves to be in very good health (56.9%).

It also gives information about work and education. In Leitrim the average time taken to travel to work is 27.4 minutes. 59% of the working age population is in the work force and 38% have a third level qualification. Two employment sectors are also shown. Leitrim has 11.5% of its workers in industry and 8.6% working in agriculture.

Dr Helen McHenry, Policy Analyst with the WDC adds: “Examining the needs and issues of the Western Region through in-depth analysis is a key part of the work of the Western Development Commission (WDC). We hope the analysis for each individual county can help local authorities, community groups and businesses in each county to plan for the future.”