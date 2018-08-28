Childcare costs have risen 5% in five years in Leitrim

A nationwide survey carried out by Newstalk has shown childcare costs in Leitrim have increased by over 5% over the past five years but the county still remains below the national average.

The survey found Leitrim families are paying €658.66 on average per month for the full time care of a 2 year old child compared to €624.00 in 2013. The national average monthly cost of a 2 year old in full time care is €745 – a 5.5% increase compared to a similar survey conducted in 2013.

The survey compared 135 crèches and childcare providers throughout the country and found that Dublin had the highest costs which climbed to €1,047 per month on average, an almost 9% increase compared to 2013.

At the other end, Longford has the lowest average childcare costs per month according to the survey results at €650, still reflecting an 8 percent increase compared to 2013.