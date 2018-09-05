Implementation of Sligo City Alcohol Strategy

As part of ongoing work in implementing the Sligo City Alcohol Strategy, 2018 – 2023, the Sligo Healthy Ireland project in conjunction with the North West Regional Drug and Alcohol Task Force have developed a range of health promotion signs giving clear and practical messages around low risk drinking guidelines which have been affixed to numerous bottle banks in Sligo town and environs.

By implementing this action, value is being added to the Strategy and in doing so, creating public awareness around the link between alcohol and health related issues.

A spokepserson said, "It is incumbent on us a Task Force to educate and inform the general public that alcohol is not an ordinary commodity but one that contributes to a range of social and health problems."

Gratitude was expressed to the various agencies working on the project, in particular Sligo County Council for their involvement with this initiative - partnership working is key in making Sligo a safer and healthier to place for all of its citizens.

