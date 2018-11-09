Community invited to Official Opening of new North West Hospice Charity Shop in Sligo

North West Hospice would like to invite the local community along to join them for the official opening of their new charity shop at Quay Street, Sligo on Thursday November 15, at 12 midday.

The large unit is situated on Quay Street, Sligo, near to Gary’s Cycles and next door to the Polish shop. Ocean FM will be broadcasting live from the shop, there will a free draw for all customers, spot prizes and bargains galore with lots of fabulous pieces of furniture, clothing and household goods to buy in the new shop on the day.

North West Hospice is still appealing to the local community for donations of good quality furniture for their new shop. Please donate your items to the new charity shop in Sligo during opening hours, Monday to Saturday from 10am – 5pm. Please note due to Health & Safety guidelines electrical goods cannot be accepted. The shop is the first venture of its kind for North West Hospice in Sligo and follows on from the opening of their first Charity Shop in Carrick-on-Shannon in July 2017.

Speaking about the new shop Nuala Ginnelly, North West Hospice Manager said “We are so excited about this new venture in Sligo. A huge amount of work has gone into preparing the shop and it is thanks to our wonderful volunteers and donations from the generous people of Sligo we are able to do this. Please come out next Thursday and join us for our official opening at 12 midday. The demand for North West Hospice Services is increasing annually as is the cost to grow our services to meet this demand. The aim of this new Charity Shop venture is to help us raise the vital funds needed to fund our growing services.”

North West Hospice provides specialist care with compassion to those living with life-limiting illness in Sligo, Leitrim, South Donegal and West Cavan. Further details are available from www.northwesthospice.ie