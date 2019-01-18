Discover Ballyshannon launch brochure and website

The Discover Ballyshannon Tourism Partnership launched their brand new brochure, town map and website on on Friday, January 11.

The launch which took place in Dicey Reilly’s was attended by tourism representatives and business people from the Ballyshannon, Creevy, Rossnowlagh and Cashelard areas.

The 12 panel brochure/map gives an overview of the town and surrounding area including information on walking, cycling, festivals & events, family fun, heritage and handmade trails around the town. There’s also a nod to activities in the surrounding area and wider south Donegal region.

The website www. discoverballyshannon.ie will be the go-to site for everything Ballyshannon and will include visitor information, maps, guides, trails, accommodation and dining options as well as news from the town.

Donagh Keon, Chairperson of Discover Ballyshannon paid tribute to the hardworking team who put everything together saying, "We were given a mandate at a meeting in April of 2018 to rebrand “Discover Ballyshannon” and introduce a new brochure, website and suite of social media channels which has been done and we’re looking forward to have everyone see the fruits of the hard work of the team over the coming days and weeks.

"I would like to pay tribute to the whole team who has made this possible – Margaret Storey, Barry Sweeny, Laura Gillespie, Shane Smyth and particularly Niall McKee who has done a trojan amount of work on the design of the brochure and building the website."

The website is now live and the new brochure will get its first outing at the Boot Düsseldorf Boat Show and Watersports Exhibition, followed by the Holiday World show in Dublin’s RDS at the end of January where visitors will be able to meet businesses from Ballyshannon to find out all about Ireland’s Oldest Town.

The iconic Rory Gallagher statue stands at the centre of Ballyshannon - Pic Barry Sweeny

The Discover Ballyshannon team is now appealing for members to join the partnership and for anyone that has an interest in providing information, blogs or updating the website to get in touch with the team.

The team also extend thanks to all those who have contributed images or information to the brochure and website, Dorrians and Dicey Reillys for facilitating meetings, MCM spirits for their sponsorship of the wine on the evening of the launch and Barney McLaughlin of Donegal Tourism/Donegal County Council for his support.