Australia calls for more Leitrim people to head down under!

Australia has proven to be a hugely popular destination for Irish people with over 100,000 emigrating there in the last decade. The Irish desire to pack up everything and head to Oz seems to be stronger than ever before with 9,000 Irish people going on the Australia Working Holiday visa this past year, a massive increase of 11% since the year before. However, it’s still not enough for the Aussies!

They want more of us to head Down Under.

Tourism Australia has launched a new campaign called ‘Australia Inc’. This new initiative seeks to fill thousands of jobs available right now in Australia in a wide range of industries. To help answer their call for Irish backpackers, Tourism Australia have partnered with USIT – the work and travel visa experts. USIT can get you to Australia for less than a grand! For only €999 you can get a flight to Oz, a visa, travel insurance and other includes to help you get set up. Check out USITs website for more details. Also check @australia on Instagram for some serious motivation to make the move!

Why go to Australia on a working holiday visa?

Well according to Australia Inc ‘Australia is the best workplace in the world. A year spent in Australia is all about learning, discovering and experiencing.

While some might imagine a year spent sunbaking on the sand, a working holiday gives you valuable real-life experience that you couldn’t gain by staying home. Earning money while you travel will allow you to stay longer and explore further. You’ll get international experience on your C.V no matter where or what you work as, Irish employers love this.

Tourism Australia Managing Director, John O’Sullivan said, “Australia Inc. will target a new generation of young Irish traveller and show them that a working holiday in Australia not only offers incredible fun and a life changing experience, but also the environment and opportunity to improve their life skills and employability after they return home. Working holiday makers are crucial to Australia’s tourism industry, especially the Irish, who have been coming Down Under in large numbers for many years.”

Don’t forget the rules recently changed for Irish passport holders so you can now head to Australia on a one year visa up until the age of 35 (it was previously 30). If you’ve any questions USIT are on hand so head to their website for more information.