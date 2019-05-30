Maria Walsh elected for Fine Gael in the Midlands North-West

Maria Walsh has been elected for Fine Gael to the European Parliament for the Midlands-Northwest Constituency.

Speaking from the count centre in Castlebar, newly elected MEP for the Midlands North West, Maria Walsh said she is overjoyed at being elected.

“I am deeply humbled - a huge, great thank you to all, I am so encouraged and energised by your vote. I feel privileged to represent all those in the Midlands North-West and would like to thank everyone who voted for me and assure the entire electorate that I will work tirelessly to represent their best interests.

“It has been a great honour to meet so many throughout the constituency and I feel grateful to have this opportunity to make positive strides for all in this region.

“As a newcomer to the political platform, I am encouraged by your support, and would like to encourage others, who like me don’t fit the traditional political mould, to consider politics. We need diversity to enrich politics,” Ms Walsh said.

Fine Gael’s Director of European Elections, Minister Regina Doherty said: "I am not surprised but absolutely delighted that the people of the Midlands and North West have chosen to send Maria to Brussels as their representative.

“She will approach her new duties in the same way that she has carried herself throughout the campaign - with energy, passion and true commitment.

“Maria will be a great new addition to the Fine Gael team in Europe and will be part of the party's ongoing work to ensure that Ireland is not only strongly represented in the European Parliament but also best served by the EU and its policies,” Minister Doherty said.

“Deirdre Clune is well in the hunt for a fifth Fine Gael seat in the Ireland South constituency. Hopefully, we’ll have good news there soon,” she added.