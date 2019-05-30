Courses about drugs and alcohol taking place in Leitrim

The following courses about drugs and alcohol will be delivered in Leitrim over the rest of the year:

June 13 (Evening), Alcohol Drugs & Young People: Early Intervention.

June 20-21, Motivational Interviewing Skills For Health Behaviour Change.

June 28, Cannabis: Do You Know The Difference? Recreational, Synthetic, Medicinal.

September 5, Hidden Harm: Problem Parental Substance Use & It’s Impact On The Family.

November 19, Steroids In Sports.

There will also be a QQI Course in Community Addiction Studies, taking place in Sligo on Thursdays, starting on September 12. The closing date for applications to do this course is August 16, 2019.

All of the courses are sponsored by Donegal ETB and the North West Drugs and Alcohol Task Force.

For more information please contact Christina Murray-McEleney, Phone 074 9161508. Mobile 087 9369312. E-Mail: Christinamceleney@Donegaletb.ie

To register for any course, e-mail Christina and you will be sent a link to an electronic registration form.