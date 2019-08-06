€33,000 raised for North West Hospice on Sunflower days

The North West Hospice is delighted to reveal that, thanks to the support from their volunteers and the generosity of the public across the region, €33,000 has been raised during the two-day fundraising event, which took place on the 7th and 8th June 2019. This year marked the 29th year of the fundraising campaign and €739,411 was raised nationally.

Every euro raised in every county across Ireland will go directly towards supporting and funding the local hospice or specialist palliative home care service in that area enabling them to continue to provide person centred, holistic and loving care to patients and their loved ones. Funds raised through the campaign will be used by the North West Hospice to help maintain their essential palliative care services.

Commenting on this year’s campaign, Laura Comiskey of the North West Hospice said, “Hospice Sunflowers Days is one of our main fundraising initiatives during the year, so we are absolutely delighted to have raised €33,000 for the North West Hospice. We would like to thank our network of volunteers who gave up their time to help fundraise over the two days and also our supporters for their continual support and generosity in helping us to raise this much needed funding. We are now looking forward to planning activity for our special 30th year of the Sunflower Days campaign in 2020.”

Speaking about the campaign, Mary Kennedy, Ambassador for Hospice Sunflower Days, commented, “I am delighted with the success achieved from this year’s Hospice Sunflower Days campaign and with all funding raised locally staying locally it means people were really able to make an impact on hospice services in their local area.”

Log onto www.sunflowerdays.ie for further information or for details of your local hospice or specialist palliative home care service.