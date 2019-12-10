Roadworks in Leitrim

Rolling works will be in place on the N16 in Manorhamilton for a stretch of about 1km on the Sligo side of the town until later in December.

In Sligo there is a reduced speed limit of 60kmph is in place for works on the N4 south of the Tobar Bhríde R/A on the Roscommon side of Collooney until June 2021.

A stop go system will be in place for works on the N15 between Grange and Cashelgarran until Friday (13th).

The N15 will close overnight southbound in Sligot Town between the Ballytivnan jct and the Duck St jct for works until Friday (13th). Diversions will be signposted. Northbound traffic will not be affected.