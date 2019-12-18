Cavan man to remain custody over Christmas for abduction of Kevin Lunney

A Cavan man charged in connection with the abduction and false imprisonment of Kevin Lunney, Director of Quinn Industrial Holdings will spend the Christmas period in custody.

Luke O'Reilly, Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan appeared before Harristown District Court on Friday, December 13 where he was remanded in custody to appear again on January 10,2020.

The other three: Darren Redmond, Calendon Road, East Wall, Dublin; Alan O'Brien, Shelmalier Road, East Wall, Dublin and a third man who cannot be named for legal reasons were remanded in custody to appear at Harristown District Court on Friday, December 20.

Judge James Faughnan from Carrick-on-Shannon was told the three men were concerned about coverage on social media.

Also read: John Perry is back - as an independent