Older people volunteering from home

At a time when the vulnerability of older people is being understandably highlighted, Third Age pays tribute to their 1,500+ trained older volunteers delivering Third Age programmes during the Covid-19 crisis. Even while confined to home, Third Age volunteers are working remotely and continuing to give service to the state.

Older people have a strong tradition in volunteering and civic engagement. The latest CSO figures note that 65% of the one million who regularly volunteer in their communities are aged over 45. In many neighbourhoods, it is retired people who add value and meaning to their lives post-work by continuing to use their skills for the greater good.

Third Age staff and volunteers have worked together closely in recent weeks to adapt and repurpose each programme to ensure continuity of service and to provide new solutions for a changed time.

Established in 1988, Third Age works for social inclusion and to celebrate the contribution of older people in communities. During the current emergency situation, this mission has come into its own.

SeniorLine - connecting older people to company information and support during Covid-19 Freefone 1800 80 45 91, open 10am-10pm every day.

AgeWell - supporting vulnerable people at home at a time they need it most, and linking them as necessary to the right treatment in the right place and at the right time.

Failte Isteach - continuing to change the lives of migrants to Ireland, teaching conversational English now through online teaching groups.

Third Age Summerhill - Keeping older people connected through friendship phone calls and practical support with shopping collection and delivery.

Aine Brady is CEO of Third Age: ‘All our programmes promote social inclusion. The need to connect with and support others has never been more important, and this connection is achieved across all programmes. Our staff and volunteers are working together, and I would like to express my deep gratitude to everyone involved’, she said.