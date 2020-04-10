Drinkaware launches new Alcohol & Covid-19 online hub

Drinkaware, the national charity working to prevent and reduce alcohol misuse in Ireland, is urging people to be mindful of their drinking ahead of the Easter bank holiday weekend.

The call comes as the charity announced it has created a dedicated online hub “Alcohol & Covid-19” as a resource for members of the public looking to access essential information on the topic in one place.

The Drinkaware Alcohol & Covid-19 hub (https://www.drinkaware.ie/ facts/alcohol-and-covid19- coronavirus) provides a handy one-page reference guide containing information, facts and practical advice to help support better decision-making around alcohol at this time.

Among the information included are tools to help people be sober curious and more mindful about their habits, as well as alcohol’s impact on the immune system and sleep, and helpful links to additional resources.

New figures show that over 40,000 people in Ireland accessed Drinkaware’s new online hub in the first week of April alone, distinct from the remainder of the Drinkaware website where traffic also remains high overall.

Sheena Horgan, Drinkaware CEO, commented: “With the long weekend and bright evenings ahead, it may be tempting to drink more than usual but it is crucial now more than ever that we are mindful of how much, and why, we are drinking. At Drinkaware we are particularly concerned that there will be a sharp rise in people drinking more alcohol at home and more often in order to fill free time or to manage Covid-19 anxiety and stress. Alcohol is an unhelpful coping strategy that will worsen anxiety, not lessen it.

In just one week, more than 40,000 people have visited Drinkaware’s new Alcohol & Covid-19 hub, so it’s clear that the demand is there from people looking for specific information and supports at this extraordinary time. The decisions and actions we take today around alcohol will not only help to mind our mental and physical wellbeing in the here and now, but also support wellbeing beyond this crisis. Drinkaware, like all other organisations working in this space, does not want alcohol misuse and alcohol-related harm to be an unintended consequence of this pandemic.”