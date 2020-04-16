Wow! Man on essential travel tells Gardaí he encountered six checkpoints on his journey
The Gardaí are everywhere
CREDIT: An Garda Síochana
A man on essential travel has told Gardaí he encountered six checkpoints on his journey from Clare to Kerry.
Checkpoints are continuing throughout the week as the Covid-19 restriction remain in place.
Tralee and Castleisland Gardai on checkpoint duty today.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 15, 2020
One businessman on essential travel told us he encountered 6 checkpoints from Clare to Kerry.
Our #OperationFanacht checkpoints will continue throughout the week. pic.twitter.com/cIm243JvgB
