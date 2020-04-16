Irish Life Health announces premium rebate and new benefits for all customers

Irish Life Health has announced that every customer will benefit from a reduction in their health insurance premiums in the form of a rebate for an expected three-month period.

Customers with private hospital cover (Advanced Plans) will receive between 36% and 60% of their monthly premium back, and those on plans with largely public hospital cover (non-Advanced Plans) between 17% and 21%, depending on their specific policy and including the Government levy which is still payable for the period.

The rebate is being introduced for all customers and follows temporary changes to how the health system will operate as a result of the Covid-19 emergency.

Jim Dowdall, Irish Life Health’s Managing Director said: “We are committed to providing every possible support to our customers, while also fully supporting the Government in its response to this national crisis”.

“We are reducing our premiums to the extent possible for each and every policy holder whilst at the same time ensuring we are in a position to pay ongoing and future claims. In addition, Irish Life Health customers now have access to innovative new and enhanced benefits designed to support them in these worrying times. These include a nurse led remote monitoring and clinical support service for individuals with suspected or actual COVID-19 infection and digital appointments with doctors, consultants and nurses for non-Covid-19 related illnesses.”

The reduction will be applied retrospectively to premiums paid by customers for April, May and June and will be offset against premiums due in the following months. Exact details of the specific reduction for each policy will be communicated directly with customers over the coming weeks.

The Government health insurance levy, which is a significant component of customers premium is fully payable during this period and therefore will not be reflected in the rebate.

A premium reduction will be in place for the three months when the private hospitals will operate as part of the public health system with Irish Life Health indicating potential other adjustments should access to private hospital treatments remain restricted or if claims experience differs during and after this initial period.