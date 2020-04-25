REPORT: McDonald's planning to reopen restaurants

McDonald's planning on reopening - good news for fans of the fast food chain

McDonald's is planning on reopening its restaurants in Ireland on a limited basis from next month.

According to the Irish Farmers Journal, McDonald's are eyeing mid-May for a reopening which will be limited and will see food served by drive-thru or delivery.

The chain had shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company has drive-thru facilities in Longford and Sligo.