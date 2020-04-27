Alternative arrangements agreed for State exams

Sligo – Leitrim Fine Gael T.D. Frank Feighan has confirmed that the Leaving Certificate exams will start on 29 July, 2020.

Welcoming the news Deputy Feighan said “The format and formal timetable will be announced in the first week of June when details will be released for students, subject to public health advice and that plans are being put in place for the postponed Leaving Certificate examinations to begin in the last week of July or early August, subject to public health advice."

Junior Cycle final examinations due to take place in June will be replaced by school-based exams and assessments held early in the new school year.

Practical examinations for Leaving Certificate students which were due to have been held in May are deferred. They will be rescheduled for late July/early August.

Deputy Feighan said, “I am glad to learn that the Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh has put in place a roadmap and timeline for State Examinations to commence later this year as the unknown nature of events was causing stress and worry for students and school management alike.

“Asking Leaving Certificate students and their families to refocus their attention from June to August is not something we do lightly. We know it will not be easy. However, it is the fairest way of assessing students and giving them certification of achievement in school and a pathway to higher and further education and training, apprenticeship or work.

“The intention is to allow at least two weeks of class time, in school, before the Leaving Certificate examinations begin. As part of the changes to the Junior Cycle, discussions will take place with teacher unions and school management to allow these examinations, linked Classroom-Based Assessments, Assessment Tasks and project work to be completed as school-based assessments early in the next school year.

Higher education sector implement alternative examination arrangements:

Further and higher education institutions will not be holding written, oral or practical assessments in examination centres during the Covid-19 emergency. Universities and colleges have finalised alternative assessment arrangements, with options including online exams, written assignments or rescheduling.

While the education and training of all students is continuing, students expecting to graduate this year are a top priority. Students who are not able to participate in alternative assessment arrangements will not be penalised. They will have opportunities to complete their studies at a later point in time.

Standards will be upheld, and the integrity of awards will be maintained. Qualifications achieved this year will be valued and regarded exactly as in any other year.