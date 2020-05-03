Dry, mild conditions for most of the North West for Sunday, May 3

Most areas in the North West of Ireland will remain dry with sunny spells and some cloudy periods today, Sunday, May 3. Highest temperatures will range 12 to 17 degrees Celsius, mildest across the midlands and west.

Tonight

Cool with clear periods in Ulster on Sunday night and minimum temperatures of 1 or 2 degrees Celsius, cloudier further south with lows of 5 to 8 degrees Celsius.