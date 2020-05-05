Revenue makes huge smuggled cigarette seizure at Dublin Port

As a result of an intelligence-led operation, Revenue officers have seized nine million cigarettes at Dublin Port today, Tuesday, May 5.

The smuggled cigarettes were discovered in a refrigerated shipping container, declared as transporting ‘frozen food’, that arrived aboard a vessel from Rotterdam. The ‘illicit white’ cigarettes, branded ‘FEST’, have an estimated value of over €4.4 million, representing a loss to the exchequer of €3.77 million.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding the smuggling they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.