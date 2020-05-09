Chef Aid Bundoran completes its first week of successful operations

Chefaid is a wonderful initiative that was born out of the need to help the elderly and vulnerable during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The response has been overwhelming with chefs and volunteers throughout the county making it one of the great stories of the Covid-19 response narrative.

It has sprung up in many parts of the county and the latest to join the worthy initiative has been the resort town of Bundoran, which started operations on Wednesday of last week.



Frances McMahon told the Donegal Post:

“With chefaid they get a lovely dinner prepared in our kitchen which is local and is localted at Stakes restaurant, Bundoran

“They then get it delivered and with that delivery they also get a smile and a few minutes of company which means a lot to people.

“We are a non profit project that rely on donations from the community we have a Facebook page called chefaid bundoran and a go fund me link which is pinned to the top of the Facebook page.





“Our five chefs Brian Loughlin, Vlad Govorov, Brian Gallagher, Hubert Gallagher and Michael McWeeney have been working hard with the first meals that have been being delivered since last Wednesday.



“We would like to offer a special thanks to Vlad for allowing us to use the kitchen of his restauranmt Stakes for preparing the daily meals which are delivered here as well as in Kinlough and Tullaghan

“We aim to run 7 days a week, however if you only need the service a few days a week then we have a dedicated meal order hotline number you can contact between 10am and 4pm for delivery the next day.”





To support the cause, a number of people have made donations and last Thursday, local lad, Ryan Kerrigan shaved his head with all the money raised going towards the Chef Aid project.

Fiona said that they had been overwhelmed by people’s generosity and offers of help “We want to thank everyone for all donations so far but please keep helping us to help others for as long as they need us

If you would like to avail of the service please phone the dedicated order line on 087 3752288 which is open daily from 10am until 4pm.



The team can also be contacted by email at chefaidbundoran@gmail.com or via Facebook messenger.

If you would like to support the initiative, you can purchase a voucher to donate at Frizzell’s Butchers, Simpson’s Supermarket, Kernan’s Spar and Cosgrove’s Supervalu.

A gofundme page has also been set up for donations – just search Chef Aid Bundoran.

If you know of anyone that could avail of this service please message the chef aid bundoran facebook page. Please help them to feed the elderly and vulnerable in our communities, the local voluntary group said.

The meal hotline number is 087 3752288.