Top Longford band Brave Giant have called time on their amazing musical journey

Top Longford band Brave Giant have announced this afternoon that they are calling time on their musical journey as a quartet.

Friends Podge Gill, Mark Prunty, Ross McNerney and Emmett Collum have blazed a trail since coming together in 2014 to form the band and there'll be thousands of disappointed fans following their announcement today.

They revealed that 'it is with a heavy heart' that they have decided to call time on 'what’s been the most amazing adventure for 4 life-long friends'.

They said the spark was gone. "When we went back to writing new material at the beginning of the year, we just didn’t have that spark or energy that we have always had, and collectively we came to the decision that we would call it a day.

"There has been no fall out or fighting, but collectively we have given our lives to this band, some of us for the best part of a decade, and that meant putting our lives on hold individually, and we each want to explore other avenues while we are still young and while we still can. We remain the best of friends and always will."

Fans will be thrilled that Brave Giant do hope to play one last concert. "We had and still do hope to do one last show, but due to the current circumstances of Covid-19 we might not have that opportunity. However, we remain hopeful we will get that chance."

They thanked their fans and their manager Ailish Toohey.

Brave Giant's official statement:

"Since Brave Giant was officially formed in 2014, we have been on a journey that has taken us beyond the realms of what we ever deemed possible.



We have played some of the most renowned places a band can play in this country, from Whelan’s, to the 3Arena, to Croke Park and to our own personal favourite, The Olympia Theatre last November.



We have had the chance to perform on The Late Late Show, we’ve had the chance to perform at the biggest festivals Ireland has to offer like Electric Picnic and Longitude, as well as festivals internationally in the UK and US, and received the greatest accolade an unsigned act can get in this country, a No.1 Album in the Independent Irish Charts.

Looking back, it has been one big blur, we’ve rolled with everything that came our way and enjoyed every single moment that has fallen on our laps.

They say “If you do something you love, you’ll never work a day in your life”, and although it has been a tough grind and incredibly hard work at times, we have loved every second of it.



The culmination of years of hard work was getting to perform to a sold out Olympia Theatre in November, never have we been prouder or happier to stand on a stage and sing songs that we wrote and created ourselves, and what made it better was you all singing those songs back to us.



So it is with a heavy heart, that we have decided to call time on what’s been the most amazing adventure for 4 life-long friends.

When we went back to writing new material at the beginning of the year, we just didn’t have that spark or energy that we have always had, and collectively we came to the decision that we would call it a day.

There has been no fall out or fighting, but collectively we have given our lives to this band, some of us for the best part of a decade, and that meant putting our lives on hold individually, and we each want to explore other avenues while we are still young and while we still can. We remain the best of friends and always will.

We had and still do hope to do one last show, but due to the current circumstances of Covid-19 we might not have that opportunity. However, we remain hopeful we will get that chance.



We would like to thank everybody that has had their part to play in making Brave Giant what it was over the years, in particular our manager Ailish Toohey, who has basically been another member of the band and always guided us in the right direction, we can’t thank you enough Ailish.



But most of all we want to thank YOU, The Fans, who have been with us every step of the way. There literally would have been no Brave Giant if you were not willing to listen to us, to buy tickets for our gigs or to buy our music.

You have given us years and years of memories and we will miss playing music for you all more than anything else. Every moment we have enjoyed as a band was shared with all of you, and we hope that you enjoyed it all as much as we did.



In the famous words of Bill O’ Herlihy, “We’ll leave it there so”.

Arrivederci,

And Thank You.



Podge, Mark, Ross and Emmett.

x"