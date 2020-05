Mains repair works may cause supply disruptions to some areas around South Leitrim today, Thursday, May 21, according to Irish Water.

Areas affected include Drumkeilvy, Mohill, Killyvehy, Gortletteragh, Fearglass, Cornageeha and surrounding areas in Co Leitrim.



Works have an estimated completion time of lunchtime today but it may take 2-3 hours for supply to fully return to all affected properties.