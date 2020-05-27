The Wednesday weather forecast for the North West of Ireland

Dry in most areas today, Wednesday, May 27 with hazy sunshine, however it will start rather cloudy in northern parts of Connacht with drizzle through the morning and early afternoon. Dry with sunny spells in all areas by evening. Warm, with highs of 20 to 22 degrees, in light variable winds.

TONIGHT

Dry overnight, with lows of 9 to 11 degrees. Some mist and fog patches in slack winds, most likely in the northwest.