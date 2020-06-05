UPDATE: 7 more deaths from Covid-19 recorded for Friday, June 5
Latest update on confirmed cases and deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland
The latest figures released this evening, Friday, June 5, by the Department of Health have confirmed a further 7 people have died as a result of Covid-19.
This brings the total number of deaths in the Republic to 1,670.
A further 28 cases of the virus have also been confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 25,163.
