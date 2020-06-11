Sligo University Hospital thank Sligo Grammar School for their support

PICTURE - Sligo Grammer School supporting Sligo University Hospital (SUH) during the COVID-19 pandemic, from L:R – Domhnall McLoughlin, Assistant Hospital Manager, SUH; Siobhan Mc Eniff, Clinical Project Officer, SUH; Michael Hall, Headmaster, Sligo Grammar School; Grainne McCann, Hospital Manager and Patricia Lee, Services Manager, SUH.

Communities coming together to support each other during the COVID-19 pandemic was symbolic during a time of unprecedented change.

One such support to Sligo University Hospital came from Sligo Grammar School and its Headmaster Michael Hall. The school offered its car park and facilities to the hospital at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The use of Sligo Grammar School enabled Sligo University Hospital to reconfigure its entrances to provide a safer access point for patients and visitors to the hospital, by allowing staff to park at the school and free up space on the hospital campus for the new hospital entrances.

Grainne McCann, Hospital Manager said, "The availability and provision of the school car park and its facilities aided the hospital in a time of need and we are indebted to them for their support. We noted that the Grammar School also erected a sign outside of the school thanking the frontline staff and this was also very much appreciated and valued by the hospital and its staff."

Michael Hall, Headmaster at Sligo Grammar School stated, “We were glad of the opportunity to support the hospital and the HSE in any way we could in recognition of their service to the whole community at an unique time in our country’s history."