Cancer screening must resume as soon as possible

The suspension of national cancer screening services, in particular the suspension of the Cervical Check service, is a matter of great concern say local councillors.

Cllr Brendan Barry said that services such as these should go ahead despite the pandemic, stressing the importance of early detection in achieving a positive outcome for those diagnosed with cancer.

He also noted that many people are asymptomatic in the early stages of cancer so early detection is best achieved through regular screening programmes.

He pointed out that there is capacity in the private hospital sector to deal with Covid-19 patients and asked why the private sector isn't being used to tackle other waiting lists for cancer screening in particular.

Deputy Marc MacSharry agreed the “failure to carry on services such as screening during the current crisis” is disappointing.

“I would hope that the Government keep the agreement with the private hospitals for a time to help take pressure off when screening and other services resume,” he said.

Deputy Martin Kenny agreed noting that “people are awaiting procedures and screening and the health service needs to be open to the fullest capacity possible to deal with this.”