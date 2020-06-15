Monday, June 15, 2020

UPDATE: The latest figures for Covid-19 infections and deaths has been released

Reporter:

Latest update on Covid-19 confirmed cases and deaths in Ireland

The latest figures released this evening, Monday, June 15, show that no new deaths have been recorded for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

This means the total number of deaths remains at 1,708.

A further 18 have been confirmed as having the virus, bringing the total number of people with Covid-19 to 25,321.