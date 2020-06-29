Monday, June 29
More rain and a risk of localised flooding for the North West today
More rain on the way today
Breezy today, Monday, June 29 with mostly cloudy skies and there will be more rain with a risk of local flooding. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees in fresh and gusty westerly winds.
TONIGHT
Long dry spells overnight but with scattered patches of rain and drizzle. Westerly winds will decrease light or moderate in strength. Minimum temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.
