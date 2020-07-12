The Dock and Leitrim Design House to reopen on July 16

The now familiar and very welcome sound of local businesses opening their doors again will be heard on St George’s Terrace on Thursday, July 16 when The Dock and Leitrim Design House open theirs to welcome you all back into the building.

For the time being the building will be open with managed access on a limited basis on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11.30am - 4.00pm.

The great supporters of both Leitrim Design House and The Dock, the artists, friends and community users have been very much to the forefront of thinking in both the enterprises located in the old courthouse building and although closed to the public the teams in both organisations have been working very hard behind the scenes.

For The Dock this has meant doing a full overhaul of the equipment in the performance space where a state of the art sound and lighting system is being installed.

Funded through The Leader programme with support from Leitrim Development Company this new set up will bring the sound and lighting quality in The Dock up to an international standard.

At the end of May, The Dock embarked on an upgrade to its website with a view to a re-launch in late September.

This new design will make it easier to access some of the great projects The Dock have been commissioning from visual and music artists since the closure and to read and hear about the work of these artists.

The fact that the performance space is not available currently has not stopped plans for shows and over August and September, they will be launching a mini-programme of events and new work by artists that will take place in locations around the town. Keep and eye out on local press and social media for details.

The Dock will open on July 16 with an exhibition by Sinéad Ní Mhaonaigh who is one of the leading painters of her generation.

She is deeply committed to painting, its qualities, its energy and stillness, her work has been at the centre of Irish painting for the past decade. Sinéad has been represented by Kevin Kavanagh Gallery since graduation.

She was awarded the RHA’s Hennessey Craig Scholarship, selected for the RHA Futures exhibition, and has been shortlisted for the AIB Art Prize.

Sinéad was also nominated for the prestigious John Moores Painting Prize, held as part of the Liverpool Biennial. Ní Mhaonaigh trained at TUD (Fine Art Painting) alongside figures like Anita Groener and Patrick Graham.

As ever admission to the galleries will be free although access will be on a managed basis. Members of staff will be on hand to answer any questions you may have so please do not hesitate to ask.

The Leitrim Design House has quietly continued to run programmes that support the creative sector; the creative craft and design businesses that are so much a part of the Leitrim landscape.

These programmes have been funded by Creative Ireland and by the Leitrim Development Company through the LEADER programme. The Leitrim Design House is also expanding its online platform and offers you many ways to shop local and support Irish businesses. Remember a little Leitrim goes a long way. From the comfort of your home you can support local businesses. They ship all over the world.

To complement our opening hours, they offer; teleshopping - you can order by phone; Click & Collect - you can collect your goods already packaged and waiting; By Appointment - enjoy the gallery to yourself.

Their priority is to look after our customers and offer you many routes to shop safely. They are proud to say that everything they stock is 100% Irish. In these current times it is now more important than ever to support Irish business so if you cannot visit your loved ones in person you can, from the safety of your own home, send them a memento of Leitrim and of Ireland.

'The Memory of Water’ by Leitrim based artist Maria Noonan-McDermott on ARTWALL is showing at the Leitrim Design House until the end of July.

The inspiration for this solo exhibition on ARTWALL titled ‘The Memory of Water’ comes from Maria’s affinity for water. It fills the artist with a sense of calm and clarity so much so she can’t imagine living any distance from it.

Luckily, living in the North West of Ireland she’s just a stone’s throw away from an abundance of sacred surroundings, rivers, loughs and coastlines.

Please do pop in and enjoy the exhibitions. They will be very happy to see you. They have put measures in place that ensure the safety of our visitors and staff, which is our priority so opening hours maybe subject to change.

For updates please visit either www.thedock.ie or www.theleitrim designhouse.ie They look forward to welcoming you on July 16.