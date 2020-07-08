No flying visits home for Championship games as players must self-isolate for 14 days

Its a tradition as old as gaelic footballers but the era of players flying home from England or the USA for club championship matches may be well and truly over due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Back in the early 90s, all the talk was of the likes of Frank Heavey or Mickey Martin returning home to the USA to play important championship matches while more recently, players like Steven Feeney have journeyed across the Irish sea to play for Drumkeeran.

All around the country, players travel back from the UK in particular for club games, line out for their native clubs before dashing back to whatever airport can get them back to work in time for Monday.

However, all that seems to be at an end as Leitrim GAA County Board Secretary Declan Bohan has reminded clubs that all players who return from overseas must undergo self-isolation for 14 days in line with Government policy and cannot be allowed engage in any club activity during this time.

In an email, Declan writes "We had had a number of queries as regards the status of players returning to Ireland from abroad and club activity. The information is very clear and outlined in the link below for all citizens as regards statutory self-isolation for a 14 day period, irrespective of any negative test result.

"There is no way that they can be allowed to engage in any club activity until after the period of this 14-day isolation has been exhausted."

Since Thursday 28 May, anyone arriving in Ireland from another country is required by law to fill in a Covid-19 Passenger Locator Form. The information on the form may be used to contact you to check your location, or to contact you if there is a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19 on your flight or ferry.

People who have returned to Ireland from abroad, apart from Northern Ireland, are expected to self-isolate on arrival for 14 days. Self-isolation means staying indoors and completely avoiding contact with other people, including people you live with. These measures are necessary to minimize your risk of contracting or spreading the virus.

To self-isolate you must:

Stay at home, in a room with the window open

Keep away from others in your home as much as you can

Check your symptoms - call a doctor if they get worse

Phone your doctor if you need to - do not visit them

Cover your coughs and sneezes using a tissue - clean your hands properly afterwards

Wash your hands properly and often

Clean your room every day with a household cleaner or disinfectant

If you can, use a toilet and bathroom that no one else in the house uses and do not share towels, bedding, cooking or eating utensils with those you live with

Depending on your circumstances, it may be possible to self-isolate safely in the same property as someone who is designated highly medically vulnerable to COVID-19. The Health Service Executive (HSE) has published detailed guidance on how to self-isolate effectively when you live with other people.

Full details on Covid-19 regulations for people returning to Ireland from abroad can be accessed here.