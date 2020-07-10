2020 Rás Tailteann postponed due to Covid-19 crisis

The 2020 Rás Tailteann will not take place this year after organisers took the decision to postpone Ireland’s highest profile cycling event due to public health concerns.

In a press release, Cáirde Rás Tailteann, who organise the multi-stage race, unanimously agreed to postpone this year’s event but did announce good news that the Rás will return in 2021.

In their statement, Cáirde Rás Tailteann Race Director Eugene Moriarty said “The group shares the disappointment that circumstances beyond anyone’s control conspired to prevent the Rás happening this year, but the health, wellbeing and safety of all our volunteers and athletes as well as the general public continue to remain our primary concern.”

The full statement reads: “In the past weeks Cáirde Rás Tailteann has expended significant energy to safely put An Rás on the road in September/October 2020. The group has monitored the evolving situation daily and digested publicly available roadmaps, health guidance, sporting and crucially, Rás volunteer stakeholder input.

Cáirde Rás Tailteann has decided as of today, to definitively postpone the 2020 Rás Tailteann which was originally due to return to the roads of Ireland last month, until 2021.

“Notwithstanding quicker relaxation of restrictions than anticipated, the opportunity to safely put the race back on the roads around Ireland before the end of the 2020 road cycling season has contracted rapidly on us. Cognisant of the related planning and especially the lingering public health concerns, it was unanimously agreed that the safest, healthiest and most prudent course of action at this time would be to postpone running the 2020 event until 2021” said Race Director Eugene Moriarty.

The good news is that the plan is for the Rás to return in 2021.

The group will now take a well-earned break for a few weeks into August, when planning and arrangements will get underway for the 2021 edition.

Cáirde Rás Tailteann would like to thank everyone for the continued large volume of messages of support and well wishes received to date. They would also like to thank the following for their continued unwavering support: Cycling Ireland, Sport Ireland, Rás volunteers and supporters, Cumann Rás Tailteann, the media, the public, Rás stage end organisers, County Councils, stage end accommodation providers, health experts and the Gardaí.