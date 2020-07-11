Leitrim deaths - Saturday, July 11, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Tom McBride, Drumlease, Dromahair, Leitrim



McBride, Drumlease, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Beagh, Kilavoggy, Dromahair, July 10th 2020, peacefully, at North West Hospice, Sligo. Tom, predeceased by his parents Joe and Nora, his uncle, His Lordship Bishop John McBride, his brothers John and Joseph. Sadly missed by his wife Bessie, son Joseph, daughter-in-law Audrey and grandson Tristan, sisters Frances and Pauline, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends. Reposing at Fowley's Funeral Home, Dromahair. Removal on Monday to St. Michael's Church, Kilavoggy, for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Creevelea Abbey New Cemetery. In accordance with government and HSE guidelines relating to public gatherings, Tom's home and funeral will be private to family only. House private, family flowers only, donations, in lieu, to North West Hospice, Sligo.

May he Rest in Peace.