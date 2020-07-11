UPDATE: The latest figures for Covid-19 have been released

The latest figures for Covid-19 infections and deaths for Ireland, released this evening, Saturday, July 11 confirmed that a further 2 people have died as a result of the virus.

Another 23 cases of the virus have been reported in the last 24 hours.

There has been a worrying increase in the number of infections for people aged under 44 and in particular, amongst the age group under 25.

People are reminded that there are serious complications for some arising from infection with Covid-19 and young people and children have died as a result of this virus so while it is usually a moderate illness, it can have devastating effects on people of all ages, not just the elderly.

Please remember to keep washing your hands, maintain social distancing and stay home, where possible, to try and curb the spread of Covid-19. If you are out in public where social distancing is difficult remember to wear a mask and pay particular attention to hand hygiene.