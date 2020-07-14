Water pipes now fully replaced at St George's Terrace

Irish Water, working in partnership with Leitrim County Council, has completed works in St George’s Terrace, Carrick-on-Shannon which will reduce leakage in the area and in turn ensure residents receive a more reliable supply of drinking water.

These water mains placement works involved the decommissioning and replacement of approximately 242 metres of old and damaged water pipes with modern, high density polyethelene (plastic) ones.

The works are part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme which will reduce the high level of leakage across the country by fixing or replacing ageing water mains. This contract was carried out by Farran’s Construction Limited and will also deliver cost savings for the utility by delivering an improved water network operation that will require less maintenance in the future.

Commenting on the completion of the works, Irish Water’s Leakage Reduction Programme Regional Lead Declan Cawley said: “Irish Water and Leitrim County Council would like to thank the residents of St George’s Terrace for their patience and cooperation while these essential works were in progress. Unfortunately due to Covid-19 restrictions works had to be suspended for a period of time but we were delighted that our contractors, Farrran’s Construction Limited, were able to return to complete the project once restrictions were lifted and while adhering to government advice on social distancing.”

The St George’s Terrace project also saw new water service connections being installed from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and these were then connected to the customer’s water supply. Where the existing service connections on the public side were lead these were replaced as part of this improvement work.