The Medley Crew and Leitrim Male Choir say thanks to frontline staff

The Medley Crew and the Leitrim Male Choir gave an exquisite concert at St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon to express thanks to the frontline staff.

The event, attended by staff and patients, was held in glorious sunshine on Thursday, July 9.

Male singers, from left, Ken Moran, Brendan Cryan, Ciaran Tracey, Ray Bohan, Enda Stenson, Jimmy Stenson, Cormac Baker-Kenny, Frank Butler, Brian McCauley, Aidan Beirne, Martin Talbot and Tom Jennings.

In front, from left, Siobhan Talbot, Carole Coleman, Anna Winston, Edwina McNulty, Rhona Trench and Edel Rowley

Soloist Anna Winston singing a song for the staff and patients at St Patrick's Hospital.