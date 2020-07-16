One new death as confirmed cases rise in Ireland

One new death from Covid-19 has been reported in the last 24 hours.

Worrying, the number of confirmed infections has risen with 21 new cases confirmed.

There has been growing anger over the government's failure to stop flights entering Ireland from countries with a high incidence of the virus. The behaviour from some young people has also come under scrutiny with reports of infection clusters arising from house parties.

Currently up to a maximum of 10 people are allowed to gather in a single property but, crucially, these 10 people cannot come from more than 4 houses. However some people are flouting this advice.