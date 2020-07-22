Leitrim County Council announce road closure near Drumkeeran

Following on from the recent Landslide on Shass Mountain, Leitrim County Council has announced an emergency road closure to facilitate Emergency Works.

The following Public Road has been closed until further Notice:

Local Road L-8243 is closed 2km from Junction with LS08241-0 at Greaghnaglogh/Corcormick Townland to Junction with L-82442-2 & L-82451-0 at Gortnasillagh East Townland.

Leitrim County Council said they would like to thank the public for their assistance and regret any inconvenience caused.