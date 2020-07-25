Deaths in the Leitrim area - Saturday, July 25

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Eamon McGarry - Dromahair, Co Leitrim

Eamon McGarry, Market Street, Dromahair, Co Leitrim, on Thursday, 23rd July 2020, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Son of the late Jim and Agnes, Market Street, Dromahair. Loving husband of Sue. Sadly missed by all relatives and neighbours. Private service at Fowley’s Funeral Home, Dromahair on Saturday. Cremation to follow on Monday at Lakelands Crematorium, Co Cavan.

Patrick (Packie) Gray - Moyne, Co Longford

Patrick (Packie) Gray, Garvary, Moyne, Co Longford, at his home on Thursday, 23rd July 2020. Predeceased by his wife Gertie, brother William, sisters Bessie and Kathleen. Sadly missed by his son Padraig, daughter-in-law Karen, grandchildren Eleanor, Ruth and David, his sister Lizzy Macken, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence. Requiem Mass on Sunday 26th at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Legga with burial afterwards in Tubberpatrick Cemetery. In keeping with HSE covid 19 regulations, the residence and burial is private to family and friends. The funeral service will be broadcast on http://churchtv.ie//legga.html.

Ann Maguire - Bundoran, Co Donegal

Ann Maguire, The Rock, Bundoran, Co Donegal, formerly of Skreen, Co Sligo, peacefully, at The North West Hospice, Sligo on Friday, 24th July, 2020. Deeply regretted by her loving family relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Pastoral Centre, beside Our Lady Star of the Sea, Church, Bundoran, from 5.30pm to 6.25pm on Sunday evening. Removal to the church for prayers at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am at Our Lady Star of the Sea, Church, Bundoran. Interment afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Skreen, arriving at approximately 1.30pm. In accordance with government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of fifty people.

May the Rest In Peace.