46 new residential addresses in Leitrim over past 12 months

The number of new residential address points added to the GeoDirectory database in Leitrim in the twelve months to June 2020 was 46 according to the latest GeoView Residential Buildings Report released by GeoDirectory and EY-DKM.

Nationally, the number of new address points fell by 32.9% year-on-year, the first indication of the impact that Covid-19 has had on residential housing supply in Ireland.

Leitrim (46), Roscommon (116) and Longford (123) were the counties with the fewest new additions to the database.

Just 20 residential buildings were under construction in Leitrim in June 2020 and residential construction work was particularly weak in the Midlands and North-West of the country, with the lowest levels recorded in Leitrim (0.1% of national total), Longford (0.6%), Offaly (0.7%) and Sligo (0.7%).

According to the database, there were 307 residential property transactions in Leitrim in the 12 months to May 2020, of which 5.9% were new builds. The average house price was €118,241.

Nationally, the lowest volume of transactions took place in Monaghan (268), Leitrim (307) and Longford (325).

The lowest average house prices were recorded in the rural counties of Leitrim (€118,241), Longford (€128,615) and Roscommon (€130,860).

The average vacancy rate in Leitrim was 14.6%, higher than the national average of 4.5%. Despite recording a 0.6ppt drop, Leitrim has the highest vacancy rate in the country, followed by Roscommon (12.6%) and Mayo (12.5%).