Pubs to remain closed and face coverings will be mandatory in shops

The Taoiseach, Micheal Martin has confirmed that pubs will remain closed.

Despite hopes that pubs were going to reopen on August 10, recent increases in Covid-19 infections have ended that plan.

The Taoiseach admitted it would be bitter news for publicans to hear.

There will also be no change to the numbers who can attend outdoor events, such as sporting events. Numbers attending indoor events like weddings are also unchanged.

This will be reviewed in three weeks.

Face coverings will also be mandatory in all shops and shopping centres from August 10.