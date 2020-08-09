The Organic Centre welcomes new gardeners

You are cordially invited to have a go at growing your own vegetables, etc., in Rossinver’s Organic Centre’s Community Garden, where the Centre’s staff will provide you with expert advice and help while you are doing so.

The Centre’s Dervilla Keegan explains how it all works – “Rossinver Community Garden the community garden resource based at The Organic Centre in Rossinver is welcoming new members.

“Get a chance to attend the garden and learn to grow with a session run by professional Organic Centre staff, now facilitated by

Stephen Campbell. Members can attend the garden on a weekly basis where the main aim of the group is to grow vegetable crops for home, or share the produce with one another, learn new skills and meet like-minded people.

“The weekly sessions take place on Wednesday from 10am to 1pm from March to October, and attracts people locally and from the north west, from beginners onwards.”

Contact Stephen at the Centre for more information including membership costs on stephen@theorganiccentre.ie or phone 071-9854338.