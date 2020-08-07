UPDATE: The latest Covid-19 figures for Friday, August 7, 2020

4 further deaths have been confirmed this evening, Friday August 7.

A further 98 cases of Covid-19 have been identified.

Of these new cases 68% are in those aged under 45.

Residents of counties Kildare, Laois and Offaly will not be permitted to travel outside their counties except for limited circumstances such as work, urgent family reasons such as the care of a family member, farming and medical appointments.

Gyms, cinemas, restaurants and bars will be closed in these counties as part of localised restrictions coming into effect at midnight. They will remain in place for 2 weeks.