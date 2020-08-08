UDPATE: The latest Covid-19 figures for Saturday, August 8, 2020

There have been a further 174 confirmed cases of Covid-19 this evening, Saturday, August 8, 2020.

There has also been 1 death reported in the last 24 hours.

This is the first time that daily cases have risen above 100 since May 22 this year.

110 of the new cases are in Kildare, 27 in Dublin, 7 in Cork, 7 in Offaly and 6 in Meath. The remaining cases are spread across 13 counties including cases in Roscommon, Cavan and Donegal.

No cases have been reported in Leitrim.