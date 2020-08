Aydin Tas is pictured above with his wife Nicola and children Kaya, Aisha and Emre, and members of the Foley family and friends at the opening of his new barber shop 'The Hair Shed' in Keshcarrigan Friday evening, August 7.

The barber shop is open from Wednesday to Saturday from 10am to 6pm.

Good luck to all involved.

Picture: Willie Donnellan