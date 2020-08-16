Local death notices in the Leitrim area - Sunday, August 16

Catherine (Kitty) Hennelly - Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Hennelly (née Keaveney), Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon and formerly Glenamaddy, Co Galway, on Saturday, 15th August 2020. Peacefully, at her daughter Camilla’s residence in Galway City.

Predeceased by her husband Joe, her brothers Michael, John, Mark and her sisters Mary, Margaret, Nonie and Bridie. Sadly missed by her heartbroken daughters Marina, Camilla, Edel, Joan and Breeda, son Brian, daughter-in-law Áine, sons-in-law Seamus, Maurice, Mike, Niall and Rob, adored granddaughters Ellen, Maria, Tess, Eleanor, and grandsons Niall, Matthew, Mark, Joe, Richie and Cathal, carers Juciana and Aline, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to current HSE guidelines, Kitty's home, funeral Mass and burial will be private to family. Mass of Christian Burial will be streamed live on https://cortoberparish.online/ on Monday, 17th August at 11am in St. Michael's Church, Drumlion, arriving for burial in Bohermore Cemetery, Galway City at 2.30pm approximately. A memorial mass to celebrate Kitty’s life will take place at a later date.



