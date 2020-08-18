IT Sligo ranked in Top 5 Universities in Ireland

The Institute of Technology Sligo has been ranked in the top five best performing universities in Ireland by U-Multirank, out-scoring larger universities including Trinity and University College Dublin in the independent report.

U-Multirank, the largest global university ranking, make transparent the detailed performance of universities, so students can make better informed study choices based on what matters most to them. It compares university performance across teaching and learning, research, knowledge transfer, international orientation and regional engagement. It is the largest and most inclusive ranking showcasing the diversity in higher education around the world.

IT Sligo was placed in the top five higher education institutions in Ireland in 2020 out of 17 universities and Institutes of Technology in Ireland achieving 9 ‘A grades’, making them the top Institute of Technology in the country. These ‘A grades’ were awarded for; bachelor degree graduation rate, publication citation rate, top cited publications, interdisciplinary publications, open access publications, spin off companies, international academic staff, bachelor graduates working in the region and masters graduates working in the region.

IT Sligo was also placed third overall in research nationally by U-Multirank. ‘A grades’ were awarded for citation rate of publications, top cited publications and interdisciplinary publications.

President of IT Sligo, Dr Brendan McCormack welcomed the report:

“This is another vote of confidence in IT Sligo on an international scale and reflects our ambitions to continue to raise our reputation as one of the most respected institutes of higher education in Ireland. We have worked hard over the past few years to build on our students experience and also on supporting the region as a place of research and innovation.”

The Institute of Technology Sligo is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and promises to offer an exciting new learning experience when it re-opens for the new academic year during Covid Restrictions. Dr McCormack added:

“We are looking forward to re-opening our doors this September to our existing and new students. While we are working under very difficult circumstances due to the ongoing pandemic, we hope we can deliver a very new and exciting learning experience for students with a safe element of on-campus life.”