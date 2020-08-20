Clarification of application of new measures for cultural sector

Following consultation with the Ministers of Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht and the Minister for Health, the following clarification applies to measures introduced with respect to the cultural sector:

Businesses/services such as museums, cinemas, theatres and art galleries are deemed to be controlled environments, with appropriate protective measures in place such as physical distancing between people.

These venues can continue to operate where appropriate physical distancing and all other protective measures can continue to be maintained.

Individual groupings attending these venues must be limited to six people from no more than 3 households. Overall attendance must adhere to an overall limit of 50 people.

All other indoor cultural events are subject to the 6 person maximum rule.

All outdoor events are subject to the new limits of 15. These events are deemed as mass gatherings where there is a concentration of people at a specific location for a specific purpose over a set period of time.

These types of events provide opportunities for the virus to spread.